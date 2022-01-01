Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Margherita pizza in
Old Bridge
/
Old Bridge
/
Margherita Pizza
Old Bridge restaurants that serve margherita pizza
Grillestone- Old Bridge
2658 Route 516, Old Bridge
No reviews yet
Margherita Pizza
$14.99
More about Grillestone- Old Bridge
Mike's Pizza
1016 US Route 9, Old Bridge
No reviews yet
Margherita Pizza
Plum tomato sauce, fresh Mozzarella, fresh basil, Parmesan, and extra virgin olive oil.
More about Mike's Pizza
