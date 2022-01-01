Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Old Bridge

Old Bridge restaurants
Old Bridge restaurants that serve penne

Item pic

 

Mike's Pizza

1016 US Route 9, Old Bridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pasta Penne Vodka$16.95
Homemade light tomato cream sauce with hint of vodka.
More about Mike's Pizza
Ponte Vecchio Restaurant - Old Bridge image

 

Ponte Vecchio Restaurant - Old Bridge

3863 Hwy 516, Old Bridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne alla Vodka$20.00
Quill shaped Pasta in a Pink Vodka Sauce of Cream, Parmesan Cheese, a Touch of Tomato and Fresh Basil.
Penne alla Vodka$24.00
Quill shaped Pasta in a Pink Vodka Sauce of Cream, Parmesan Cheese, a Touch of Tomato and Fresh Basil
Penne Vodka$38.00
With Tomato Basil Cream Sauce
More about Ponte Vecchio Restaurant - Old Bridge

