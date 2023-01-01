Pork belly in Old Bridge

Nothing screams backyard barbecue on a sunny weekend then crispy succulent pork belly, fresh jersey sweet corn, and a good watermelon. In this class learn how to break down a whole belly along with a few tips and tricks that will make you the star cook during the summer. ( this will take time and patience but it's worth it) We will be making side dishes that will sing along with the pork such as Watermelon Salad, Charred Corn, New Jersey tomato salad, etc.

***This hands-on class will start at 5pm to allow time to go through the full process of cooking a pork belly.

