Pork chops in Old Bridge

Old Bridge restaurants that serve pork chops

Grillestone- Old Bridge image

 

Grillestone- Old Bridge

2658 Route 516, Old Bridge

Grilled Pork Chop$31.99
Ponte Vecchio Restaurant - Old Bridge image

 

Ponte Vecchio Restaurant - Old Bridge

3863 Hwy 516, Old Bridge

Double Cut Pork Chop$50.00
Grilled and Served over Sweet Vinegar Peppers, Onions, Crispy Potatoes, Broccoli Rabe
Pork Chop Milanese$32.00
Lightly Breadded Pork Chop Topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Arugala and Tomato Salad with Red Onion and Balsamic Dressing
