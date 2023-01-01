Risotto in Old Bridge

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

ViaSposito - Old Bridge

3857 Highway 516, Old Bridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jumbo Shrimp and Salmon Risotto$33.00
Chunks of Wild Salmon, Jumbo Shrimp in a light creamy Risotto with crispy Imported Smoked Prosciutto.
More about ViaSposito - Old Bridge
Item pic

 

Ponte Vecchio Restaurant

3863 Hwy 516, Old Bridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fluke Filet and Lobster Risotto$39.00
(Similar to Lemon Sole) Charred Lemon Brown Butter Buerre Blanc over Creamy Lobster Risotto and Fresh Asparagus.
Seafood Risotto$58.00
Shrimp, Scallop and Lobster in a Wild Mushroom Risotto with Asparagus
and Fresh Tomato
Cod Filet AND Lobster Risotto$40.00
Pan Seared and Served over Lobster Risotto and Fresh Asparagus, with Charred Lemon Brown Butter Buerre Blanc.
More about Ponte Vecchio Restaurant

