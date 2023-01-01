Risotto in Old Bridge
ViaSposito - Old Bridge
3857 Highway 516, Old Bridge
|Jumbo Shrimp and Salmon Risotto
|$33.00
Chunks of Wild Salmon, Jumbo Shrimp in a light creamy Risotto with crispy Imported Smoked Prosciutto.
Ponte Vecchio Restaurant
3863 Hwy 516, Old Bridge
|Fluke Filet and Lobster Risotto
|$39.00
(Similar to Lemon Sole) Charred Lemon Brown Butter Buerre Blanc over Creamy Lobster Risotto and Fresh Asparagus.
|Seafood Risotto
|$58.00
Shrimp, Scallop and Lobster in a Wild Mushroom Risotto with Asparagus
and Fresh Tomato
|Cod Filet AND Lobster Risotto
|$40.00
Pan Seared and Served over Lobster Risotto and Fresh Asparagus, with Charred Lemon Brown Butter Buerre Blanc.