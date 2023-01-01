Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veal parmesan in Old Bridge

Old Bridge restaurants
Old Bridge restaurants that serve veal parmesan

ViaSposito - Old Bridge

3857 Highway 516, Old Bridge

Veal Parmigiana$32.00
Served with Penne with Pomodoro
Ponte Vecchio Restaurant

3863 Hwy 516, Old Bridge

Veal Parmigiana$30.00
Lightly Breaded Cutlet Topped with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese, Served with Linguini
Veal Parmigiana$19.00
Lightly Breaded Cutlet Topped with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese, Served with Linguini
