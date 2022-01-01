Go
Old Captain Juicy Seafood and Bar

6401 Bluebonnet Blvd. Suite 720

Popular Items

Something Fried
(ALA) Snow Crab 1pc$15.95
Crabmeat Fries$7.95
#8 Dungeness Any 2 Items$38.95
Choses Any Two Items Below
Come with 1 Cluster Dungeness Crab,
Corn, Potatoes & Boiled Eggs
#5 Old Captain Any 3 Items$39.95
Choses Any Three Items Below
Come with Corns , Potatoes & Boiled Eggs
Get Your Hands Dirty
Come with Corns & Potatoes
Location

Baton Rouge LA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
