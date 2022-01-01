Old Castle Restaurant

The perfect meal to try a little of everything! Served with 1 slice of Sauerbraten, 1 slice of Pork Roast, 1 Bratwurst, 1 Schnitzel (pork or chicken), pan fried Potatoes, Spaetzle, bread dumplings, Sauerkraut, Red Cabbage, Pork sauce, and Sauerbraten sauce.

