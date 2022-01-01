Go
Old Castle Restaurant

Got German food cravings? We've got you covered!

3830 Sun City Center Blvd

Popular Items

RED CABBAGE$4.00
Braised red cabbage cooked with apples.
LITTLE KNIGHTS SCHNITZEL$8.00
Small chicken or pork Schnitzel served with mashed potatoes, sweet baby carrots, and brown pork sauce on the side.
HUNTER'S SCHNITZEL$18.00
An Old Castle favorite! "Jaeger" Schnitzel is pan fried and breaded pork, chicken, or veal served with Spaetzle and our famous creamy mushroom sauce.
SAMPLE PLATTER$22.00
The perfect meal to try a little of everything! Served with 1 slice of Sauerbraten, 1 slice of Pork Roast, 1 Bratwurst, 1 Schnitzel (pork or chicken), pan fried Potatoes, Spaetzle, bread dumplings, Sauerkraut, Red Cabbage, Pork sauce, and Sauerbraten sauce.
BEEF ROLL$19.00
"Rindsroulade", a famous German dish consisting of roasted, rolled beef stuffed with bacon, onion, pickle, mustard, and served with spaetzle, red cabbage, and red wine sauce on the side.
GREEN BEANS$4.00
Cooked with bacon and onions.
Small Side Hunters$1.50
SIGNATURE CHEESE SPAETZLE$5.00
German "Mac & Cheese" topped with glazed onion and bacon bits.
SIGNATURE POTATO PANCAKES$5.00
2 Shallow-fried pancakes of grated potatoes, onions, and seasonings.
SOUR CREAM$0.50
Location

3830 Sun City Center Blvd

Ruskin FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
