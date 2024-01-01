Old Chicago - Greeley
Open today 11:00 AM - 1:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
Location
2349 West 29th Street, Greeley CO 80631
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mustang Pit-Stop Southwestern BBQ & Mexican Cuisines - A Mobile Food Trailer Establishment
No Reviews
2522 Sunset Ln Greeley, CO 80634
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Greeley
Inta Juice of Greeley - 2108 35th Ave. Unit B - Greeley, CO 80634
4.7 • 2,331
2108 35th Ave Greeley, CO 80634
View restaurant