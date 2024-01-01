Old Chicago - Rockford
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
Location
6280 East State Street, Rockford IL 61108
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dos Reales Mexican Restaurant - 5855 E State St
No Reviews
5855 E State St Rockford, IL 61108
View restaurant
Mary's Market State St. - 4431 East State Street
No Reviews
4431 East State Street Rockford, IL 61108
View restaurant