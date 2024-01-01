Go
Main picView gallery

Old Chicago - Duluth

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

327 Lake Avenue South

Duluth, MN 55802

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am

Location

327 Lake Avenue South, Duluth MN 55802

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

310 Pub
orange starNo Reviews
310 Lake Avenue South Duluth, MN 55802
View restaurantnext
Canal Park Brewing Company
orange star4.2 • 2,797
300 Canal Park Drive Duluth, MN 55802
View restaurantnext
Duluth Coffee - 105 E Superior Street
orange starNo Reviews
105 E Superior Street Duluth, MN 55802
View restaurantnext
Blacklist Brewing Co - 206 E Superior St
orange starNo Reviews
206 East Superior Street Duluth, MN 55804
View restaurantnext
Juice Pharm
orange starNo Reviews
208 E 1st St Duluth, MN 55802
View restaurantnext
Harbor 360
orange starNo Reviews
505 W Superior St. Duluth, MN 55802
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Duluth

Canal Park Brewing Company
orange star4.2 • 2,797
300 Canal Park Drive Duluth, MN 55802
View restaurantnext
The King of Creams- Hillside
orange star4.6 • 920
502 E 4th St Duluth, MN 55805
View restaurantnext
Boomtown Duluth - 4483 Martin Rd. - Duluth, MN 55803 - 218-722-0977
orange star4.5 • 710
4483 Martin Rd Duluth, MN 55803
View restaurantnext
The Rathskeller
orange star4.8 • 93
132 E Superior St Duluth, MN 55802
View restaurantnext
Fitgers Brewhouse
orange star4.0 • 48
600 E Superior St Duluth, MN 55802
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Duluth

North Branch

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Andover

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Elk River

No reviews yet

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Becker

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)

Albertville

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Old Chicago - Duluth

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston