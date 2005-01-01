Go
Main picView gallery

Old Chicago - Tanasbourne

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

11460 NE Evergreen Pkwy

Hillsboro, OR 97006

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am

Location

11460 NE Evergreen Pkwy, Hillsboro OR 97006

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hops n Drops - Sherwood, OR
orange starNo Reviews
11374 NE Evergreen Pkwy Hillsboro, OR 97006
View restaurantnext
Victorico's Mexican Food - Tanasbourne
orange star4.5 • 5,983
2145 NE Town Center Dr Hillsboro, OR 97006
View restaurantnext
Society Pie - Tanasbourne
orange starNo Reviews
1888 Northeast 106th Avenue Hillsboro OR 97006 Hillsboro, OR 97006
View restaurantnext
Noodle World - Hillsboro
orange starNo Reviews
1898 NW 188th Avenue Hillsboro, OR 97006
View restaurantnext
Prime Tap House
orange starNo Reviews
1896 Northeast 106th Avenue Hillsboro, OR 97124
View restaurantnext
Chennai Masala
orange starNo Reviews
2088 NE Stucki Ave Hillsboro, OR 97124
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hillsboro

Victorico's Mexican Food - Tanasbourne
orange star4.5 • 5,983
2145 NE Town Center Dr Hillsboro, OR 97006
View restaurantnext
Killer Burger - Cedar Hills
orange star4.6 • 977
2905 SW Cedar Hills Blvd #105 Beaverton, OR 97005
View restaurantnext
Broadway Saloon
orange star4.6 • 706
12434 SW Broadway St. Beaverton, OR 97005
View restaurantnext
</