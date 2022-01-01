Go
Old City Barbeque

Old City Barbeque

BBQ

700 York Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (557 reviews)

Popular Items

Two Person Family Meal.
12oz of meat + 12oz of two sides + 2pc bread
Pork Belly Bites$11.00
sweet & spicy sauce, virginia peanuts, scallions
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
coleslaw, pickled red onions, potato roll
Banana Pudding$7.00
caramelized bananas, crumble top
Add Brioche Potato Roll$1.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
pimento cheese & bread and butter pickles OR buffalo sauce & bleu cheese, potato roll
2 Meat Platter$19.00
Selecting double ribs or brisket is a $2 upcharge for two, three, & four meat platters
NO SUBSTITUTIONS ON A SAMPLER PLATTER
1/4 lb Pulled Pork$4.50
Cornbread w/ Honey Butter$2.00
1/4 lb Prime Smoked Brisket$6.50
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

700 York Street

Williamsburg VA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
