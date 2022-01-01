Go
Old City Hall

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

814 Saginaw St

Bay City, MI 48708

Popular Items

Chicken Nachos$8.75
Southwest seasoned chicken with melted cheddar jack cheese, crisp romaine and black bean corn salsa on crispy corn tortillas
Prime Rib Sandwich$16.50
Thin sliced roast prime rib and melted mild horseradish and chive cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough with savory beef au jus.
OCH Burger$13.50
USDA prime burger served medium well on a toasted brioche bun.
Bibimbop$19.00
Korean style dish of shaved stir fried rib eye, sticky sushi rice, sautéed shiitake mushroom, carrots, bean sprouts, mild chili paste and a fried egg.
Burrito Bowl$11.00
A bed of rice layered with fresh avocado, black bean & corn salsa, pickled red onions, feta cheese, grilled peppers, and cilantro-lime crema.
***Picture shows Add Chicken (Does not come with chicken unless added.)
Caesar Salad$10.00
Shredded Parmesan cheese, rustic croutons, and zesty Caesar dressing on a bed of romaine lettuce.
Add chicken - $5 Add salmon - $9
Santa Fe Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fresh grilled chicken breast seasoned with our house blend of southwest herbs and spices served on a grilled brioche bun with mayo, lettuce and tomato.
OCH Grilled Cheese$12.00
A combo of horsey cheddar and cheddar cheeses, on grilled rye bread. Served with a cup of our tomato bisque and a side of fries.
Thai Lettuce Wraps$14.00
Tender chicken breast with sauteed shitake mushrooms, red onion, crunchy water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, and cashews in a rich sauce.
Southwest Cobb Salad$15.00
Grilled Southwest seasoned chicken breast with shredded cheddar jack cheese, black bean corn salsa, diced tomato, avocado, and crispy tortilla strips on seasonal greens and served with a side of Southwest ranch.
Attributes and Amenities

check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

814 Saginaw St, Bay City MI 48708

Directions

