Old City Java

Specialty Coffee & Baked Goods
**Currently open for curbside only**

109 S. Central St. • $

Avg 4.6 (444 reviews)

Popular Items

16 oz Coffee To Go$3.75
Always fresh batch brewed drip coffee. Click to view daily selections
Café Miel$5.00
Double shot of house espresso with rich creamy milk and kissed with a little honey for sweetness
Served Hot (12 oz) or Iced (16 oz)
12 oz Coffee To Go$3.25
Always fresh batch brewed drip coffee. Click to view daily selections
Mocha$5.00
Double shot of our house espresso in creamy milk and finished with our rich house-made Valhrona Chocolate syrup
Served Hot (12 oz) or Iced (16 oz)
Cafe au Lait
Drip coffee with steamed milk
Iced Coffee$4.00
Brewed hot and flash chilled over ice to preserve and highlight the character of the coffee. Refreshing year round!
Masala Chai Latte$4.50
Rishi Organic Masala Chai and steamed milk. Spicy and invigorating!
Matcha Latte$5.00
Organic second harvest matcha whisked fresh to order and served in your choice of milk. Available Hot (12 oz) or Iced (16 oz)
Cortado$3.50
Double shot of espresso cut with small amount of steamed/textured milk (4 oz)
Latte$4.50
Double shot of our house espresso with just a little more milk to offer a delicious coffee experience with a little less intensity
Served Hot (12oz) or Iced (16oz)
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wi-Fi
Takeout

Location

109 S. Central St.

Knoxville TN

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
