Old East Tavern - Chapel Hill

Our mission at Old East Tavern is to create community, friendships, and exemplary experiences one savor, sip, and smile at a time. We offer an inviting atmosphere, elevated gastropub menu, craft beer, fine wine and specialty craft cocktails. Join us for lunch, dinner, taco and trivia Tuesday, oyster Wednesday, Run Club Thursday and Friday wine and food tastings. We have rooms available for small and large private events as well.

SANDWICHES

1118 Environ Way • $

Avg 5 (50 reviews)

Popular Items

Portabella and Piná$14.50
*GF bun available* grilled marinated Portabella, charred pineapple, crispy onion strings, smoked mozzarella, arugula & jalapeño mayo on brioche
The Old East Burger$17.50
*GF bun available* Signature Burger of USDA prime beef, caramelized onions, NC hoop cheddar, American cheese, chive garlic mayo, and Bibb lettuce, tomato on potato bun
Calabash Seafood Tray$22.00
Bavarian Pretzel Bites$9.50
pretzels, chive beer cheese, mustard
Cheeseburger Sliders$10.20
Shepherd's Pie$18.50
Chicken Tenders$10.20
Nachos$14.50
-
Fried Chicken Cutlet$16.50
*GF bun available * fried chicken cutlet w/house pickles, Dukes mayo, butter lettuce. Toasted butter bread
Old East Wings - 8$16.50
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1118 Environ Way

Chapel Hill NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
