At Garden Cafe, we offer exciting seasonal specials and a warm and friendly staff waiting to serve you! Garden Cafe is an Omaha tradition since 1985 we serve breakfast, brunch and lunch. The Garden Cafe was voted Omaha, NE's favorite family restaurant and bakery and the current titleholder of the 2016, 2017, and 2019 Omaha's Choice Award as well! Other features include a complete carry-out menu and delivery available for larger orders.

11040 Oak St

Sour Cream Chocolate Cake$26.99
11040 Oak St

Millard NE

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
