Old Fashioned Garden Cafe Catering



11040 Oak Street

Popular Items

Stratta (Serves 15)$79.99
Sliced potatoes layered with the ingredients of your Choice. Covered in scrambled eggs, baked to fluffy Perfection and topped with your choice of cheese.
Ham Scramble$4.99
A great choice! Diced ham blended with scrambled eggs. Add Cheese of your choice to make them cheesy
(minimum of 10 servings to order)
Muffins (12)$24.99
Our own fresh baked muffins in a variety of popular flavors
Create Your Own Quiche$19.99
Choose: Meat, Cheese, Veggies Ham, Bacon, Sausage, American, Cheddar, Jack, Swiss, Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomato, Onions, Peppers, or Broccoli.
Pies
8. Strawberry Chicken Salad$11.99
Stratta (Serves 25)$119.99
Sliced potatoes layered with the ingredients of your Choice. Covered in scrambled eggs, baked to fluffy Perfection and topped with your choice of cheese.
Breakfast Goodie Tray (24 Piece)$39.99
6 Mini Mu!ns, 6 Mini Pecan Rolls, 12 Mini Cinnamon Rolls
4. Chef Salad$11.99
Sandwich Choices$11.99
Location

11040 Oak Street

Omaha NE

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
