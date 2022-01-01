Go
Old Germantown

Farmstead cafe, sausage and brewery.

PIZZA

W148N12696 Pleasant View Drive

Avg 5 (9 reviews)

Margherita$14.00
Pretzel Bites$6.00
Pretzel nuggets deep fried and served with our homemade beer cheese dip.
Mushroom Ricotta$15.00
Roasted fresh muchrooms, garlic bechamel, Grande Sopraffina ricotta and mozzarella, fresh basil
Custom Pizza$14.00
Choose your own toppings, cheese is included.
Street Corn$16.00
Cheese$12.00
The Forager$16.00
Sausage$14.00
Our signature Pollo Arrabbiatto Italian chicken sausage, Grande mozzarella
Sausage Sampler Platter$15.00
You choose three or five sausages, accompanied with fries or potato dish of the day. Paired with homemade sauces and condiments. To share, 2-4.
Pepperoni$14.00
Classic pepperoni, house red sauce, Grande mozzarella
Takeout

Germantown WI

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
