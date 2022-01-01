Chicken sandwiches in Old Greenwich
Old Greenwich restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Beach House Cafe
SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Beach House Cafe
220 Sound Beach Ave, Old Greenwich
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, tzatziki sauce, brioche bun, fries
More about Aux Delices
Aux Delices
1700 E Putnam Ave, Old Greenwich
|#3 Sandwich - Green Godess Chicken Salad
|$10.99
All natural white meat chicken salad, green goddess dressing, lettuce, tomato, multigrain baguette.
|#32 Sandwich - Grilled Chicken & Avocado
|$10.99
Grilled chicken and avocado with muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato and homemade mayo on light multigrain.