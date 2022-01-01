Chicken sandwiches in Old Greenwich

Old Greenwich restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Beach House Cafe

220 Sound Beach Ave, Old Greenwich

Avg 4.3 (770 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, tzatziki sauce, brioche bun, fries
More about Beach House Cafe
#3 Sandwich - Green Godess Chicken Salad image

 

Aux Delices

1700 E Putnam Ave, Old Greenwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
#3 Sandwich - Green Godess Chicken Salad$10.99
All natural white meat chicken salad, green goddess dressing, lettuce, tomato, multigrain baguette.
#32 Sandwich - Grilled Chicken & Avocado$10.99
Grilled chicken and avocado with muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato and homemade mayo on light multigrain.
More about Aux Delices

