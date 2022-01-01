Chicken wraps in Old Greenwich
Old Greenwich restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Beach House Cafe
SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Beach House Cafe
220 Sound Beach Ave, Old Greenwich
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$16.50
lettuce, tomato, cheddar & jack cheese, chipotle mayo, flour tortilla, french fries
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$16.50
lettuce, tomato, cheddar & jack cheese, chipotle mayo, flour tortilla, french fries
More about Aux Delices
Aux Delices
1700 E Putnam Ave, Old Greenwich
|#19 Wrap - Gloria's Chicken
|$8.99
**No Substitutions**
Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sriracha, cumin, olive oil, red onion, salt & pepper, Jalapeno and cheddar cheese.
|#31 Wrap - Chicken & Kale
|$9.99
Grilled chicken, red onion, lemon vinaigrette and kale.