Egg benedict in Old Greenwich

Old Greenwich restaurants
Old Greenwich restaurants that serve egg benedict

ACAI BOWL

Sweet Pea's Cafe

212 sound beach ave, old greenwich

Avg 4.4 (285 reviews)
Eggs Benedict$15.50
Homemade Croissant, Ham, Lemon Hollandaise Sauce, Greens.
More about Sweet Pea's Cafe
OG Social Club

148 Sound Beach Avenue, Old Greenwich

No reviews yet
Eggs Benedict$0.00
More about OG Social Club

