Egg benedict in
Old Greenwich
/
Old Greenwich
/
Egg Benedict
Old Greenwich restaurants that serve egg benedict
ACAI BOWL
Sweet Pea's Cafe
212 sound beach ave, old greenwich
Avg 4.4
(285 reviews)
Eggs Benedict
$15.50
Homemade Croissant, Ham, Lemon Hollandaise Sauce, Greens.
More about Sweet Pea's Cafe
OG Social Club
148 Sound Beach Avenue, Old Greenwich
No reviews yet
Eggs Benedict
$0.00
More about OG Social Club
