French toast in Old Greenwich

Old Greenwich restaurants
Toast

Old Greenwich restaurants that serve french toast

ACAI BOWL

Sweet Pea's Cafe

212 sound beach ave, old greenwich

Avg 4.4 (285 reviews)
French Toast$14.75
Sweet Pea’s Famous Homemade Cinnamon Roll’s Served W/ Fresh Fruit, Bacon, Maple Syrup
More about Sweet Pea's Cafe
Old Greenwich Deli

1380 east putnam ave, old greenwich

No reviews yet
French Toast$7.50
More about Old Greenwich Deli

