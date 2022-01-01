Old Ironhorse Saloon
Open today 11:00 AM - 1:45 AM
No reviews yet
621 Chandler St
Blanco, TX 78606
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:45 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:45 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:45 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:45 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:45 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:45 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:45 am
Location
621 Chandler St, Blanco TX 78606
Nearby restaurants
Texas Cannon Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!
Cast Iron Punk
At Cast Iron Punk we have a little cast iron in our soul, but a love of strong coffee and tasty food in our hearts
Rough Diamond Brewery
Come in and enjoy!
West Henly Boil Shack
Burgers,