Go
Consumer pic

Old Ironhorse Saloon

Open today 11:00 AM - 1:45 AM

review star

No reviews yet

621 Chandler St

Blanco, TX 78606

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:45 am

Location

621 Chandler St, Blanco TX 78606

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Texas Cannon Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cast Iron Punk

No reviews yet

At Cast Iron Punk we have a little cast iron in our soul, but a love of strong coffee and tasty food in our hearts

Rough Diamond Brewery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

West Henly Boil Shack

No reviews yet

Burgers,

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Old Ironhorse Saloon

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston