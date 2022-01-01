Old Lisbon
Authentic Portuguese Dining Experience!
1698 SW 22ND STREET
Popular Items
Location
1698 SW 22ND STREET
MIAMI FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Doggi's Arepa Bar
DON'T FORGET TO ORDER YOUR SIDE SAUCES!
Coral House
Authentic Italian pizza, pasta, and more !
El Patio 305
El Patio 305 is an original restaurant with a unique culinary experience concept, founded by Witmar Jara and his family, right in the middle of Miami Coral Way, where innovation prevails with our Colombian and Latin gastronomy plates, remarkable variety, quality and flavor. Living the experience at El Patio 305 is taking those Latin American flavors to your palate that are nowadays part of the current history of Miami.
The Mighty
Come in and enjoy!