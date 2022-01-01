Go
Toast

Old Lisbon

Authentic Portuguese Dining Experience!

1698 SW 22ND STREET

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bolinhos de Bacalhau$12.99
Codfish Croquettes served with Black Eyed Peas
Delicia de Fátima$7.95
Custard, Cream, Maria Cookies
Arroz de Bacalhau$29.99
Codfish Rice Stew
Bacalhau à Lagareiro$29.99
Grilled Cod served with Onions, roasted Peppers, Garlic, Olive Oil and punched Potatoes
Bacalhau com Natas$26.99
Shredded Cod mixed with Potatoes, topped with Cheese and creamy Garlic and Onion Sauce
Salada Portuguesa$10.99
Traditional Portugues Salad, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cheese, Parsley and Slices of boiled Egg
Bacalhau à Brás$26.99
Shredded Cod mixed with fried string Potatoes, Onions, scrambled Eggs, Garlic and Olive Oil
Pasteis de Nata$7.95
Cream Custard Pastries - Portugal's most known Pastry
Polvo Grelhado ou Frito$20.99
Grilled or Sautéed Octopus served served with Garlic Sauce or Olive Oil
Bacalhau à Gomes Sá$25.99
Shredded Cod mixed with steamed Potatoes, Onions, boiled Egg Slices, Garlic, and Olive Oil
See full menu

Location

1698 SW 22ND STREET

MIAMI FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Doggi's Arepa Bar

No reviews yet

DON'T FORGET TO ORDER YOUR SIDE SAUCES!

Coral House

No reviews yet

Authentic Italian pizza, pasta, and more !

El Patio 305

No reviews yet

El Patio 305 is an original restaurant with a unique culinary experience concept, founded by Witmar Jara and his family, right in the middle of Miami Coral Way, where innovation prevails with our Colombian and Latin gastronomy plates, remarkable variety, quality and flavor. Living the experience at El Patio 305 is taking those Latin American flavors to your palate that are nowadays part of the current history of Miami.

The Mighty

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston