Old Man Rafferty's Hillsborough

284 U.S. 206

Popular Items

RAFF’S REUBEN$15.00
Corn Beef, Pastrami Or Combo. Served With French Fries
NASHVILLE CHICKEN SLIDERS$16.00
Three Crispy White Meat Cutlets Fried And Tossed In Our House Made Spicy-Sweet-Smoky Sauce. Served On Brioche Rolls Topped With Coleslaw. French Fries
Burger -Pat LaFrieda Short Rib Chuck$15.00
Pat LaFrieda Short Rib & Chuck. Famous Butcher in NYC. Served With Lettuce,Tomato,Pickle on side And Crispy French Fries
BOOM BOOM SHRIMP$13.00
Crispy Tempura Shrimp Tossed In A Creamy Spicy Sauce
BBQ Ribs$28.00
Full Rack , Slow Cooked In Our House Made BBQ sauce. Served With Sweet Potato Fries.
CHEESE BURGER SLIDERS$14.00
Two Angus Double Beef Sliders On Brioche Buns. American or Cheddar. Crispy Fries On The Side
COBB SALAD$19.00
Chopped Mixed Greens, With Blackened Chicken, Avocado, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Bleu
Cheese, Cucumber, Red Onion, Bacon And Egg. Honey Mustard Dressing
FISH TACOS$17.00
Three Flour Tortillas Folded With Blackened Sea Bass, Shredded Lettuce, A Mango
Red Onion-Sweet Red Pepper Salsa And A Sriracha Aioli Drizzle. Rice And Beans.
FRENCH DIP$19.00
Thinly Sliced Prime Rib On A Crispy Italian Roll, Au Jus For Dipping. French Fries
Location

284 U.S. 206

Hillsborough NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants

Bombay Wok

Nanking

An Asian Fusion, restaurant where flavors from south east Asia are blended to create some palette teasing delicacies, restaurant has been tastefully decorated with bamboo and earth tones.

King Wing

Papa Vegan

