Old Man Rafferty's - New Brunswick

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

106 Albany St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1802 reviews)

Popular Items

TURKEY CLUB$15.00
Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato. Side of French Fries. Choice of White or Rye Bread
SPINACH & BACON ARTICHOKE DIP$12.00
Baby Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic, Cream Cheese, Bacon & Mozzarella. Crispy Pita
Pat LaFrieda Short Rib & Chuck$15.00
Lettuce, Tomato And Fries. Includes Choice of Cheese, or Simmered BBQ Onions.
CHICKEN FINGERS$9.00
French fries, BBQ Sauce
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO$16.00
Choice Of Creamy Alfredo, Marinara Or Classic Pink. Add Grilled Chicken $6
BUFFALO WINGS$15.00
Drummies And Wings Dusted With Flour, Fried Crispy, Sauce And Bleu Cheese
Philly Cheese Steak Egg Rolls$13.00
With Onions, Peppers, Cheese Sauce to Dip
BONELESS BEEF SHORT RIBS$24.00
Creamy Risotto, Tri-Forest Mushrooms, Shaved Asparagus, Baby Carrots. Demi Glaze
Mini Chicken Tacos$11.00
Served Crispy With Fresh Pico & Sour Cream
Small Caesar Salad$5.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

106 Albany St

New Brunswick NJ

Sunday11:30 am - 8:15 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:15 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:15 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:15 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:15 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:15 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

