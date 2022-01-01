Go
Old Mill Cafe

18640 Beaver Valley Rd • $$

Avg 4 (138 reviews)

Popular Items

Soda$3.00
Coca-Cola products, choose your specific drink below. Only available in 20 oz.
Smokin' House Burger$14.99
Seasoned Ground Brisket, Smoked Bacon, Smoked Cheddar and Pepper-Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Fried Onions, Smokin’ Sauce.
Chicken Bacon Burger$15.99
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breast, Smoked Bacon, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato on Texas Toast .
Southern Style Chicken Strip Basket$14.99
1/2 pound chicken strips with pepper gravy, fries, Texas toast
Plain Burger$13.99
Seasoned Ground Brisket Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Fried Onions, Choice of Cheese Smoked Cheddar or Pepper-Jack, or Smoked Mozzarella, or White Cheddar, Smokin' Sauce.
Skillet Scramble$9.99
Scrambled eggs, Fried Potatoes, Jack-Cheddar cheese, Poblano Peppers, Onions and a Bread Choice.
Build your own by adding any Meats, or Vegetables!!
Wings
Spicy buffalo,\tGarlic Parmesan, House BBQ
½ Pound, Full Pound, Boneless
Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing and Veggie Slaw
Mornin' Sandwich$6.50
English Muffin, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Egg with Smoked Bacon or Sausage Patty.
(Try it on a wild cheddar bagel)
BBQ Sandwich
Slow Smoked Hand Cut Meats Topped with Veggie Slaw, Crispy Fried Onions, House-Made BBQ Sauce Served with House-Made Chips. *Price increase is due to market shortage of product
Texas Pork Burrito$12.99
Smoked Pork, Scrambled Eggs, Potatoes, Jack-Cheddar Cheese, Pinto Beans, Sour Cream inside and Salsa on the side.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

18640 Beaver Valley Rd

Leavenworth WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
