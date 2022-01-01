Go
Old Mulehouse

The Old Mulehouse is chef-driven neighborhood pub in downtown Jasper. Enjoy delicious pub classics and dinner specials.

FRENCH FRIES

2 N Main Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (593 reviews)

Popular Items

Grits$5.00
savory local grits
Bronzed Salmon$24.00
Chargrilled bronzed salmon topped with compound butter served over savory grits with a seasonal veg
Kid's Grilled Cheese$8.00
grilled pita, melted cheddar and Swiss cheese, served with fries
Mac & Cheese$5.00
cavatappi pasta in a creamy cheese sauce
Black Bean Burger$12.50
Vegetarian black bean burger patty, Swiss & cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, house-made pickles, Brioche bun, served with fries
Veggie Plate$18.00
Selection of four vegetable sides
Fries$5.00
steak fries dusted with Grecian seasoning
Hummus & Pita$10.00
A house-made duo of traditional hummus & hummus of the day, pita bread and veggies
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Pet Friendly
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2 N Main Street

Jasper GA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

