Go
Toast

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

Made from scratch, made from hand since 1994!
BAGEL FACTORY - CASUAL RESTAURANT - BAKERY - CATERING - DELI
We look forward to seeing you soon!!

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd • $$

Avg 4.1 (899 reviews)

Popular Items

Egg & Cheese$5.49
Cage free egg, American cheese, Choice of bagel
Just a Bagel$1.59
Bagel or Bialy in a bag to go, no toppings or toasted. Made from scratch daily. No preservatives or oils added.
QT Matzo Ball Soup$9.99
SHREDDED CHICKEN, HOMEMADE MATZO BALL, CARROTS, CELERY, BROTH, NOODLES
Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese$7.49
Cage free fried egg, turkey sausage, American cheese, Choice of bagel
Avocado, Egg & Cheese$7.49
Cage free fried egg, avocado, American cheese, Choice of bagel
Bowl Matzo Ball Soup$8.99
SHREDDED CHICKEN, HOMEMADE MATZO BALL, CARROTS, BROTH, NOODLES
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$7.49
Cage free fried egg, bacon, American cheese, Choice of bagel
Iced Nitro Cold Brew
Bagel w/ Schmear
Bagel with cream cheese, butter etc. Made from scratch daily. No preservatives or oils added. $2.99-$4.99
Mammoth Breakfast Burrito$9.49
Cage free eggs, bacon, potato's, cheddar/jack cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
QR Codes
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd

Woodland Hills CA

Sunday6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday5:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday5:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

GO by Citizens

No reviews yet

Enjoy!

SusieCakes

No reviews yet

Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.

Earthbar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dog Haus

No reviews yet

DOGS
SAUSAGES
BURGERS

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston