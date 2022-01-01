Go
Old North Meats & Provisions Catering

House-made Charcuterie, Provisions & Sandwiches

530 Foster Street

Italian$13.50
Capicola, salami cotto, Bologna, marinated peppers, stracciatella cheese, salsa verde, castelvetrano olives, arugula, Union Special sesame roll
Old North Pantry Salad$13.50
Hearty lettuce mix, smoked carrots, roasted squash, marinated beets, radishes, seed crunch, lemon-tahini dressing
The BLT$13.50
House-cured herbs de provence bacon, local heirloom tomato, bibb lettuce, basil mayo on Union Special Bread
Roasted Turkey$13.50
Zaatar rubbed turkey breast, romesco sauce, Boxcar cheese, arugula and herb salad, caper-raisin vinaigrette, Union Special caraway roll
BBQ Carrot$13.50
Smoked carrots, harissa, chevre, arugula, turmeric honey
530 Foster Street

Durham NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
