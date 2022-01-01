Old North Meats & Provisions

Go
Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Fried chicken sandwich, spring edition, crispy fried thigh, roasted green garlic ranch, charred scallions, Bibb lettuce and celery on a Union Special brioche roll
The Rachel$9.50
House-smoked turkey breast, caramelized cabbage and kraut slaw, swiss, special sauce, buttery toasted Union Special bread
Breakfast Sandwich$5.00
Fried egg, Hickory Grove cheese, Dukes mayo, sesame seed, fresh herb, pickled onion, arugula, Union Special Brioche.
Add pastrami, bacon, fried bologna or all three!
Brassica Caesar$10.00
Brassica greens blend, classic caesar dressing, shaved cauliflower, shaved parmesan and parmesan crisps, buttery croutons
Fried Mushroom Sandwich$11.50
The vegetarian version of our fried chicken sandwich featuring smoked and fried Fox Farm and Forage oyster mushrooms, green garlic ranch, charred spring onions, shredduce and celery on a Union Special brioche roll
Miso Honey Chopped Salad$10.50
Crunchy mix of Napa cabbage, cucumber, celery, radish, cilantro, scallions, sunflower and sesame seed crunch with a miso-honey vinaigrette. Great with fried chicken.
Pastrami Reuben$13.50
The deli classic featuring our house pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on Union Special marble rye
Classic Double Smashburger$11.00
Two smashed house-ground brisket/chuck blended patties, griddled onions and kraut, special sauce on a union special brioche roll
Pastrami$12.50
House-Made pastrami, pickled green tomato, dill, Union Special caraway roll
530 Foster Street

Durham NC

Sunday8:45 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday8:45 am - 7:00 pm
