Old Orchard Beach restaurants you'll love

Jimmy the Greeks image

PIZZA • GRILL

Jimmy the Greeks

215 Saco Ave, Old Orchard Beach

Avg 3.8 (1022 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Gyro$14.99
Mt Olym Burger$13.99
Avo Cobb Salad$14.99
More about Jimmy the Greeks
Duffy's Tavern & Grill image

 

Duffy's Tavern & Grill

168 Saco Avenue, Old Orchard Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Duffy Burger$14.00
Fresh Hamburg Patty on a Brioche Roll served with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle and Duffy's Sauce.
French Dip$14.00
Roast Beef served on our garlic baguette with Cheddar Cheese and a side of Au Jus. Served with homemade Chips
Baked Haddock$20.00
8oz Haddock Filet topped with a Ritz cracker topping with mashed potato and choice of vegetable.
More about Duffy's Tavern & Grill
Alouette Beach Cafe image

 

Alouette Beach Cafe

91 E. Grand St, Old Orchard Beach

Avg 4 (76 reviews)
More about Alouette Beach Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Joseph's by the Sea

55 West Grand Ave, Old Orchard Beach

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Joseph's by the Sea

