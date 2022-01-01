Lobsters in Old Orchard Beach
Jimmy the Greeks
215 Saco Ave, Old Orchard Beach
|Lobster Roll
|$22.99
Duffy's Tavern & Grill - Old Orchard Beach
168 Saco Avenue, Old Orchard Beach
|Jumbo Lobster Roll
|$29.95
Fresh Maine Lobster served with Mayo or Butter on a Brioche Roll with Lettuce and served with house made chips
|Small Lobster Roll
|$24.95
Fresh Maine Lobster served with Mayo or Butter on a Brioche Roll with Lettuce and served with house made chips
|Lobster Bisque Cup
|$8.95
Lobster Bisque and pieces of lobster meat.