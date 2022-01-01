Lobsters in Old Orchard Beach

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jimmy the Greeks image

PIZZA • GRILL

Jimmy the Greeks

215 Saco Ave, Old Orchard Beach

Avg 3.8 (1022 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$22.99
Duffy's Tavern & Grill image

 

Duffy's Tavern & Grill - Old Orchard Beach

168 Saco Avenue, Old Orchard Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jumbo Lobster Roll$29.95
Fresh Maine Lobster served with Mayo or Butter on a Brioche Roll with Lettuce and served with house made chips
Small Lobster Roll$24.95
Fresh Maine Lobster served with Mayo or Butter on a Brioche Roll with Lettuce and served with house made chips
Lobster Bisque Cup$8.95
Lobster Bisque and pieces of lobster meat.
