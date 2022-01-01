Old Orchard Lanes and Links
Pizza, Daily Lunch Specials, Burgers, Wings, Salad, and much more!
901 N. Dunlap
Popular Items
Location
901 N. Dunlap
Savoy IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sun Singer Restaurant
Sun Singer combines full scale restaurant and retail shop - specializing in gourmet food, custom gift baskets, fine wine, spirits and craft beers. Sun Singer features our Fabulous Fish Sandwich each Friday lunch and our monthly tradition....Oyster Week!
Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint
Share Happiness!
Everyday Kitchen - Restaurant. Bar. Cafe
Everyday Kitchen - Restaurant. Bar. Cafe. Use the drop-down below to choose your menu. Place your order. We’ll give you a pick-up time. Pull up and we'll deliver your order. It’s as easy and delicious as that!
The Ribeye
Come in and enjoy!