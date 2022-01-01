Go
Old Orchard Lanes and Links

Pizza, Daily Lunch Specials, Burgers, Wings, Salad, and much more!

901 N. Dunlap

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Family Salad$9.99
10" Custom Pizza$8.99
Build your own!
Cup French$0.50
8" Custom Pizza$4.99
Build your own!
16" Custom Pizza$16.99
Build your own!
Side Salad$3.29
5 Breadsticks$5.99
14" Custom Pizza$14.99
Build your own!
10 Breadsticks$10.99
16" OO Special$22.99
Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, and Green Olive
Location

901 N. Dunlap

Savoy IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
