Old Ox Brewery

Old Ox Brewery - Middleburg

14 S Madison St • $$

Avg 5 (26 reviews)

Popular Items

Cali Chicken Club$14.00
Grilled chicken on Sourdough. Topped with Applewood-Smoked Bacon,
Sliced Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Spicy House-made Aioli.
Route 11 Potato Chips$2.00
Individual bag (2oz)
Chicken Spinach Wrap$14.00
Chicken (Grilled or Blackened with Manuel's signature spices) wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla. Comes with Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Sliced Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy House-made Aioli, and Shredded Cheese.
Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
Mexican Cheese between Two Tortillas, Avocado, Pico de gallo, Sour cream
Ernest (4pk/16 Oz.)$10.00
Crisp and refreshing Cream Ale (4.8% ABV)
Golden Ox (6pk 12oz)$10.00
Golden Ale. 5.9% ABV
Cooper’s Cloak - BBA Fluffernutter (500mL Bottle)$18.00
Imperial stout aged in bourbon barrels with peanut butter and vanilla notes (10.2% ABV)
Middleburger$15.00
Premium Charbroiled Burger on a Kaiser Roll. Topped with Cheddar, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness*
Hop Camo (4pk 16oz)$12.00
Hazy IPA. 6.8% ABV
14 S Madison St

Middleburg VA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday12:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
