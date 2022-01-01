Go
Toast

Old Pal

Come in and enjoy!

100 East Market St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Tender Basket$8.00
Chicken Tender Sandwich$7.50
honey mustard on a potato roll
Mexican Coke$3.00
Can of Dr. Pepper$2.00
Jim Beam
Chilled Green Beans$5.50
horseradish honey mustard
Steak Finger Sandwich$8.50
with cream gravy on a potato roll
To Go Margarita$10.00
Our Famous Hand Squeezed Margarita To Go!
Can of Sprite$2.00
Hand Squeezed Margarita$10.00
2.0 ozAltos Tequila,
1 Lime Squeezed
1 Key Lime Squeezed
.5 oz Agave
Shake
Dirty Dump
See full menu

Location

100 East Market St

Lockhart TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Xian Sushi and Noodle - Gattis School Rd

No reviews yet

In Chinese, the translation for “Xiān” is “Fresh”. At Xian Sushi and Noodle, we embody this word in every sense of the way through quality and taste. As Austin’s first Hand- Pulled Noodle restaurant, we offer a uniquely different experience when it comes to our fresh noodle soups and dry noodle dishes. All of our noodles are made with wheat flour, and hand-pulled to order. Fresh strands can be made into various shapes and widths- and you’ll be able to customize your order with the type of noodle

Best Little Wine & Books

No reviews yet

Best Little Wine & Books is located in Historic Downtown Lockhart.

Little Trouble

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Market Street Cafe

No reviews yet

We are a small cafe on the square in lovely Lockhart Texas featuring classic american food made from scratch.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston