Go
Toast

The Old Post Pub*

Come in to relax and enjoy!

S1599 State Hwy 42

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

S1599 State Hwy 42

Sturgeon Bay WI

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Old Post Pub

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Kitchen Barons

No reviews yet

From Brad Hunsader, the original concept creator and former co-owner of Crate Restaurant in Sturgeon Bay, comes a new Ghost Kitchen concept to the Sturgeon Bay area. Modern comfort cuisine with a twist. Pickup & Delivery

The Gnoshery

No reviews yet

Fun and games on the table and in your belly at The Gnoshery Board Game Cafe!

The Spoon

No reviews yet

An Eatery & Frozen Yogurt Bar in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin! Serving signature Sandwiches, Wraps, Salads, Pizza and more!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston