Old Pueblo Cantina
A true neighborhood cantina inspired by the nickname for Tucson, Arizona & the authentic cuisine of Sonora, Mexico
1200 W Webster Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1200 W Webster Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0147
Nothing Bundt Cakes
The Bean @ SAC
Come in and enjoy espresso, coffee, tea, smoothies, bakery items and grab n go sandwiches.
Range
Come in and enjoy!
Local Option
OVERLORDS OF THE UNDERWORLD