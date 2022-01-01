Go
Old Pueblo Cantina

A true neighborhood cantina inspired by the nickname for Tucson, Arizona & the authentic cuisine of Sonora, Mexico

1200 W Webster Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (2982 reviews)

Popular Items

Enchiladas$17.95
red cabbage, shredded lettuce, tomato, sweet onion, lime crema, queso fresco
Tacos A La Carte
Burrito$18.95
mexican rice, refried beans, red cabbage, shredded lettuce, avocado pico, lime crema, chihuahua
To Go Chips & Salsa$3.95
Mesquite Grilled Chicken$17.95
escabeche, chipotle mayo, queso fresco, flour tortilla
Esquites$7.95
roasted street corn, chipotle mayo, cotija
Tradicional Guacamole$14.95
made-to-order; pico de gallo
Kid's Quesadilla$9.95
choice of protein and chihuahua on flour tortillas with rice and beans
Grilled Skirt Steak$21.95
white onion, cilantro, salsa verde, flour tortilla
Taco Kit for 2$49.95
Choice of Protein, Rice, Beans, Esquites, Chiquito Guacamole, 6 Flour Tortillas
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1200 W Webster Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
