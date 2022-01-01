Go
Old Salt - Fremont

Smoked Fish, Bagels, and Espresso

3621 Stone Way North

Popular Items

Veggie Sandwich$13.00
Roasted Eggplant, red pepper, pickled carrots, sprouts, chili cream cheese, black sesame bagel
Drip Coffee 16 oz$3.75
Caffe Ladro Queen Anne Roast
Sesame Bagel$2.00
Everything Bagel$2.00
Black Sesame Bagel$2.00
Black sesame and aleppo pepper
Drip Coffee 12 oz$3.25
Caffe Ladro Queen Anne Roast
Drip Coffee 8 oz$2.75
Caffe Ladro Queen Anne Roast
Plain Bagel$2.00
Our plain bagel with sea salt
Poppy Seed Bagel$2.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Location

Seattle WA

Sunday8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
