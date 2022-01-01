Old Saybrook restaurants you'll love
More about Sip Wine Bar
Sip Wine Bar
85 Main Street, Old Saybrook
|Popular items
|Baguette
|$3.00
|Pick 1 Cheese
|$7.00
|Honey
|$3.00
More about Liv's Shack Old Saybrook
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liv's Shack Old Saybrook
26 Bridge Street, Old Saybrook
|Popular items
|Plain Fries
|$5.00
French Fries
|OLD BAY FRIES
|$5.00
French Fries, Old Bay Seasoning
|COLE SLAW
|$2.50
Coleslaw
More about Little Pub
Little Pub
1231 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook
|Popular items
|Ladder Company Hot Wings
|$14.00
crispy wings tossed in buffalo sauce. side of celery and bleu cheese
|Little Pub Salad
|$14.00
warm panko crusted goat cheese, mesclun greens, walnuts, mandarin orange, dried cranberries, apples, raspberry vinaigrette, garlic croutons
|Big Pretzel
|$10.00
butter basted and salted pretzel, honey mustard, cheese sauce
More about Aspen Restaurant
TAPAS
Aspen Restaurant
2 Main Street, Old Saybrook
|Popular items
|Market Salad
|$10.00
Baby Greens, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Spiced Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Everything Crusted Atlantic Salmon
|$29.00
Everything Crusted, Crispy Fingerling potato, Tomato-Squash Sauté, Oregano, Dill Yogurt
|Grilled Romaine
|$12.00
Pancetta, Red Onion, Roasted Tomato, Brioche Croutons, Pecorino Romano, Creamy Avocado-Dill Dressing
More about Liv's Oyster Bar
Liv's Oyster Bar
166 Main Street, Old Saybrook
|Popular items
|Chorizo Crusted Cod
|$28.00
Mushroom Couscous, Fall Root Vegetables, Baby Kale, Mustard Vinaigrette
|Dark Chocolate Cremeux
|$13.00
Toasted Hazelnut, Caramelized White Chocolate Ganache, Vanilla Ice Cream
|Butternut Squash Soup
|$12.00
Vadouvan Roasted Butternut Squash Soup Crème Fraiche, Pickled Red Beet, Spiced Pepitas
More about Cuckoo's Nest
FRENCH FRIES
Cuckoo's Nest
1712 Boston Post Rd, Old Saybrook
|Popular items
|Chips Bag - Corn
|$3.00
|#13 Burrito Grande
|$18.00
|Bowl Guacamole w/chips
|$9.00
More about Mystic Market
Mystic Market
70 Millrock Road East, Old Saybrook
|Popular items
|Raging Bull
|$9.95
Our house roasted beef and aged cheddar with lettuce, tomato, red onion and horseradish mayo on a freshly baked baguette
|California Chicken
|$10.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, Dill Havarti,
Bacon, Avocado, Baby Greens,
Tomatoes & Chipotle Aioli
Served on a Freshly Baked French Roll
|Green Monster
|$9.95
All-natural roasted turkey, green goddess dressing, cucumbers, baby spinach, avocado, and pepper jack cheese on sourdough bread