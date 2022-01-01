Old Saybrook American restaurants you'll love

Old Saybrook restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Old Saybrook

Liv's Shack Old Saybrook image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liv's Shack Old Saybrook

26 Bridge Street, Old Saybrook

Avg 4.6 (154 reviews)
Takeout
Plain Fries$5.00
French Fries
OLD BAY FRIES$5.00
French Fries, Old Bay Seasoning
COLE SLAW$2.50
Coleslaw
Little Pub image

 

Little Pub

1231 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ladder Company Hot Wings$14.00
crispy wings tossed in buffalo sauce. side of celery and bleu cheese
Little Pub Salad$14.00
warm panko crusted goat cheese, mesclun greens, walnuts, mandarin orange, dried cranberries, apples, raspberry vinaigrette, garlic croutons
Big Pretzel$10.00
butter basted and salted pretzel, honey mustard, cheese sauce
Aspen Restaurant image

TAPAS

Aspen Restaurant

2 Main Street, Old Saybrook

Avg 4.5 (1983 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Market Salad$10.00
Baby Greens, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Spiced Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Everything Crusted Atlantic Salmon$29.00
Everything Crusted, Crispy Fingerling potato, Tomato-Squash Sauté, Oregano, Dill Yogurt
Grilled Romaine$12.00
Pancetta, Red Onion, Roasted Tomato, Brioche Croutons, Pecorino Romano, Creamy Avocado-Dill Dressing
Liv's Oyster Bar image

 

Liv's Oyster Bar

166 Main Street, Old Saybrook

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chorizo Crusted Cod$28.00
Mushroom Couscous, Fall Root Vegetables, Baby Kale, Mustard Vinaigrette
Dark Chocolate Cremeux$13.00
Toasted Hazelnut, Caramelized White Chocolate Ganache, Vanilla Ice Cream
Butternut Squash Soup$12.00
Vadouvan Roasted Butternut Squash Soup Crème Fraiche, Pickled Red Beet, Spiced Pepitas
