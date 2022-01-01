Old Saybrook bars & lounges you'll love
Sip Wine Bar
85 Main Street, Old Saybrook
|Popular items
|Baguette
|$3.00
|Pick 1 Cheese
|$7.00
|Honey
|$3.00
Little Pub
1231 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook
|Popular items
|Ladder Company Hot Wings
|$14.00
crispy wings tossed in buffalo sauce. side of celery and bleu cheese
|Little Pub Salad
|$14.00
warm panko crusted goat cheese, mesclun greens, walnuts, mandarin orange, dried cranberries, apples, raspberry vinaigrette, garlic croutons
|Big Pretzel
|$10.00
butter basted and salted pretzel, honey mustard, cheese sauce
TAPAS
Aspen Restaurant
2 Main Street, Old Saybrook
|Popular items
|Market Salad
|$10.00
Baby Greens, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Spiced Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Everything Crusted Atlantic Salmon
|$29.00
Everything Crusted, Crispy Fingerling potato, Tomato-Squash Sauté, Oregano, Dill Yogurt
|Grilled Romaine
|$12.00
Pancetta, Red Onion, Roasted Tomato, Brioche Croutons, Pecorino Romano, Creamy Avocado-Dill Dressing
Liv's Oyster Bar
166 Main Street, Old Saybrook
|Popular items
|Chorizo Crusted Cod
|$28.00
Mushroom Couscous, Fall Root Vegetables, Baby Kale, Mustard Vinaigrette
|Dark Chocolate Cremeux
|$13.00
Toasted Hazelnut, Caramelized White Chocolate Ganache, Vanilla Ice Cream
|Butternut Squash Soup
|$12.00
Vadouvan Roasted Butternut Squash Soup Crème Fraiche, Pickled Red Beet, Spiced Pepitas