Baby back ribs in Old Saybrook

Old Saybrook restaurants
Old Saybrook restaurants that serve baby back ribs

Little Pub - Old Saybrook

1231 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Elbow Beach Baby Back Ribs$22.00
Full rack of house smoked Caribbean jerk bbq glazed Danish baby back ribs served with maple roasted sweet potatoes and a sautéed vegetable medley
Sweet Street Baby Back Ribs$18.00
Full rack of house smoked Danish baby back ribs served with street corn salad, sweet potatoes, and a honey-chipotle-bbq sauce
FRENCH FRIES

Cuckoo’s Nest

1712 Boston Post Rd, Old Saybrook

Avg 3.8 (881 reviews)
Takeout
Baby Back Ribs Sonora 1/2$20.00
Baby Back Ribs Sonora Full$32.00
