Chicken sandwiches in Old Saybrook

Old Saybrook restaurants
Toast

Old Saybrook restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Little Pub

1231 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Birds n’ Bees Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Cajun grilled chicken breast topped with pepper jack, cherrywood smoked bacon, frizzled onions. sliced jalapeños, and little pub honey Dijon aioli
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Crunchy chicken cutlet on a grilled brioche bun topped with melting pepperjack, chopped smoked bacon, buttermilk ranch pickle slaw and a drizzle of that delicious little pub hot honey
More about Little Pub
Aspen Restaurant image

TAPAS

Aspen Restaurant

2 Main Street, Old Saybrook

Avg 4.5 (1983 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$16.00
More about Aspen Restaurant
Mystic Market image

 

Mystic Market

70 Millrock Road East, Old Saybrook

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla Sandwich$9.95
More about Mystic Market
Restaurant banner

 

Skipper's - Old Saybrook

688 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grill Chicken Breast Sandwich$8.99
Lettuce & Tomato
More about Skipper's - Old Saybrook

