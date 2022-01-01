Chicken sandwiches in Old Saybrook
Old Saybrook restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Little Pub
1231 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook
|Birds n’ Bees Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Cajun grilled chicken breast topped with pepper jack, cherrywood smoked bacon, frizzled onions. sliced jalapeños, and little pub honey Dijon aioli
|Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Crunchy chicken cutlet on a grilled brioche bun topped with melting pepperjack, chopped smoked bacon, buttermilk ranch pickle slaw and a drizzle of that delicious little pub hot honey
Mystic Market
70 Millrock Road East, Old Saybrook
|Chicken Quesadilla Sandwich
|$9.95