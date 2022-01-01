Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Old Saybrook

Old Saybrook restaurants
Toast

Old Saybrook restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Liv's Shack Old Saybrook image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liv's Shack Old Saybrook

26 Bridge Street, Old Saybrook

Avg 4.6 (154 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN TENDERS$8.00
Fried Chicken Tenders with 1 Sauce
More about Liv's Shack Old Saybrook
World's Best Crispy Chicken Tenders! image

 

Little Pub

1231 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
World's Best Crispy Chicken Tenders!$8.00
World's Best Crispy Chicken Tenders and French Fries. Why the Worlds Best? Some kid told us that a while back and she seemed to know what she was talking about.
More about Little Pub
Aspen Restaurant image

TAPAS

Aspen Restaurant

2 Main Street, Old Saybrook

Avg 4.5 (1983 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$12.00
More about Aspen Restaurant
Liv's Oyster Bar image

 

Liv's Oyster Bar

166 Main Street, Old Saybrook

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders & Fries$8.00
More about Liv's Oyster Bar
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Cuckoo's Nest

1712 Boston Post Rd, Old Saybrook

Avg 3.8 (881 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Fried Chicken Fingers$7.95
Chicken Fingers (5)$10.00
More about Cuckoo's Nest

