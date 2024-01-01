Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
Old Saybrook
/
Old Saybrook
/
Coleslaw
Old Saybrook restaurants that serve coleslaw
Little Pub - Old Saybrook
1231 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook
No reviews yet
Side Coleslaw
$3.00
Why did the coleslaw cross the road?
To get to the other Sides
More about Little Pub - Old Saybrook
Skipper's - Old Saybrook
688 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook
No reviews yet
Coleslaw (Large)
$4.99
More about Skipper's - Old Saybrook
Browse other tasty dishes in Old Saybrook
Chopped Salad
Lobsters
Bisque
Tacos
Crab Cakes
Scallops
Grilled Chicken
Cheeseburgers
More near Old Saybrook to explore
Mystic
Avg 4
(31 restaurants)
New London
Avg 4.2
(26 restaurants)
Sag Harbor
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Groton
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Greenport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Niantic
No reviews yet
Guilford
Avg 3.9
(7 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Shelter Island Heights
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(34 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(415 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1183 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1046 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(728 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(586 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(405 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston