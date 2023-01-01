Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Old Saybrook

Old Saybrook restaurants
Toast

Old Saybrook restaurants that serve egg rolls

Item pic

 

Little Pub - Old Saybrook

1231 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
South By Southwest Egg Rolls$13.00
Crunchy egg rolls packed with chicken, cheddar jack, corn, black beans, and peppers. Served with a chipotle aioli dip
Shepherd’s Pie Egg Rolls$14.00
Crunchy eggrolls stuffed with seasoned ground beef and veggies in beef gravy and cheddar smashed potatoes. Served with a side of extra beef gravy for dippin’
More about Little Pub - Old Saybrook
Item pic

TAPAS

Aspen Restaurant

2 Main Street, Old Saybrook

Avg 4.5 (1983 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Philly Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls$16.00
Shaved Beef, Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions,
Kimchi Ketchup
More about Aspen Restaurant

