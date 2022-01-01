Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Prime ribs in
Old Saybrook
/
Old Saybrook
/
Prime Ribs
Old Saybrook restaurants that serve prime ribs
Little Pub - Old Saybrook
1231 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook
No reviews yet
Prime Rib Dinner
$25.00
More about Little Pub - Old Saybrook
FRENCH FRIES
Cuckoo’s Nest
1712 Boston Post Rd, Old Saybrook
Avg 3.8
(881 reviews)
18 Oz Cajun Prime Rib
$30.00
More about Cuckoo’s Nest
