Quesadillas in Old Saybrook
Old Saybrook restaurants that serve quesadillas
Little Pub
1231 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.00
a small pizza sized quesadilla loaded with grilled chicken breast, melting cheddar, and pico de gallo. served with a cilantro-lime sour cream dip
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.00
a small pizza sized quesadilla stuffed with melted cheddar jack cheese.
Cuckoo's Nest
1712 Boston Post Rd, Old Saybrook
|Kid Quesadilla
|$7.95
|Grilled Quesadilla
|$12.00